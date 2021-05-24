Skip Holtz football camp dates announced

By Ashley Springer, Louisiana Tech Assistant Director of Athletic Communications

RUSTON – The dates for the 2021 Skip Holtz Football Camps have been set for this summer with two high school camps available on June 13 and June 20 for participants entering grades 9-12.

The high school camps are set for Sunday, June 13 (1-3 p.m) and Sunday, June 20 (1-3 p.m.) at Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston. The cost is $30 for each high school camp (camp t-shirt included).

All camps will teach basic fundamentals of each position, instruct and develop speed, strength and flexibility, and create a competitive environment that generates enthusiasm for the game of football.

The camps are open to any and all participants.

Registration is now open online at www.SkipHoltzFootballCamps.com.

— Featured photo by Tom Morris