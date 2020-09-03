Skull found back in June in North Bossier positively identified

From the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office:



Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington says a skull found in the water at a Highway 160 bridge near Ivan Lake on June 19 has been positively identified.



The Bossier Sheriff’s Office and the Bossier Parish Coroner’s Office have identified the remains to be those of Garrett Wilson, 48, of Bossier City.



Back on June 19, a bridge inspection crew found the skull in the water, and BSO dive crews recovered the remains. The investigators turned the skull over to the Bossier Parish Coroner’s Office, who then sent the skull to the LSU Forensic Anthropology and Computer Enhancement Services (FACES) Lab in Baton Rouge for analysis and further identification. Dental records helped confirm the identity.



Connected to this case is the discovery back in February of unidentified partial human remains that were found in northern Bossier Parish. A week later, the coroner’s office, assisted by the North Louisiana Crime Lab, identified those remains to be that of Wilson by DNA analysis.



Also in February, Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested John Hardy, 43, and charged him with 2nd Degree Murder and Obstruction of Justice for the murder of Wilson.



BSO investigators have contacted Wilson’s next of kin; they continue their investigation.

