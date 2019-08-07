Sligo Road closure begins Monday August 12th

From the Bossier Parish Police Jury:

Sligo Rd. will be closed beginning Monday, August 12 while contractors for the Bossier Parish Police Jury begin rebuilding bridges over Fox Skin Bayou, approximately two miles west of the intersection with La. Hwy. 157.

Bossier Parish Engineer Butch Ford said the project will be funded by a portion of the $20 million the police jury borrowed earlier this year for special infrastructure projects including roads and bridges throughout the parish. Ford said the bridges will be rebuilt using concrete.

Sligo Rd. will be closed for approximately six months. During the construction, motorists can detour using Arkla Plant Rd. off Sligo Rd. and Davis Rd. off La. Hwy. 157. The roads intersect roughly one mile west of La. 157.

Map: Courtesy of Bossier Parish Police Jury