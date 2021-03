Beginning tomorrow, Tuesday March 09, 2021 and Wednesday March 10, 2021 a section of Shed Road will be down to one lane. On March 09, 2021 the north bound lane will be closed off and on March 10, 2021 the south bound lane will be closed.



The section of Shed Road affected will be the area just west of Field Street as Shed Road turns into Hamilton Road. Construction crews will be placing an asphalt overlay on the portion on Shed Road where an abandoned set of rail road tracks were located.