SMART program participant Jaylen Pruiett named Gates Scholar

Bobbie Cates Hicks Science and Medicine Academic Research Training (SMART) program

participant Jaylen Pruiett has been named a 2023 Gates Scholar. The Gates Scholarship, funded

through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, is highly selective with 51,000 applicants this

year. Pruiett is one of 750 students nationwide selected to be a part of this prestigious group

based on outstanding academic achievement, exceptional personal success skills, and

demonstrated leadership ability. Scholars receive funding for the full cost to attend college that is

not already covered by other financial sources.



The Gates Scholar program is designed for outstanding minority high school seniors from low-

income families and helps students reach their maximum potential at college and continue to

excel as leaders throughout their lives.



Pruiett was a top-ranked student in his graduating class and a distinguished scholar at Captain

Shreve High School. He was involved in many extracurricular activities, including the Louisiana

Association of Student Councils, Top Teens of America, Captain Shreve Student Council, Key

Club, Youth Advocacy Team, Mu Alpha Theta, National Honor Society, Black Studies

Association, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He also founded Swamp Medics – the largest

club at Captain Shreve with over 150 members.



While participating in the SMART program, Pruiett interned under the guidance of Dr. Diana

Cruz-Topete at LSU Health Shreveport, where he studied Sex Differences in the Effects of

Mental Stress on Myocardial Infarction.



Pruiett plans to attend Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge with the goal of becoming a

cardiologist.



Other SMART student accomplishments include:



 Caddo Parish Magnet High School student Raj Letchuman placed first in the Biomedical

Engineering category at the Louisiana Science and Engineering Fair (LSEF) and received

a bid to the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF). He was also

chosen as Louisiana’s Student of the Year. Letchuman plans to attend Yale University to

major in a biomedical science, as well as astronomy, to one day work as a flight surgeon

for NASA.



 C.E. Byrd High School student Chloe Miller placed first in the Cellular and Microbiology

category at the LSEF and was named a Regeneron Science Talent Scholar – one of 300

Scholars selected from 1,949 applications and 627 high schools to receive a scholarship

award for her and her school. She plans to attend Louisiana State University in Baton

Rouge to study chemistry pre-health and to become a dermatologist after medical school.



The SMART program, launched in 1997, is a yearlong research experience for 8-12

academically advanced high school seniors from Caddo, Bossier and DeSoto parishes. Students

work alongside investigators at LSU Health Shreveport on research studies. SMART students

have a career interest in medicine, biomedical research, or biomedical engineering. The program

is a partnership among BRF; LSU Health Shreveport; and the Caddo, Bossier and DeSoto Parish

School Boards.



Funding for BRF’s EdVentures programs comes from the generosity of donors, including the late

Bobbie Cates Hicks, the Bruce J. Heim Foundation, CenterPoint Energy Foundation, the

Community Foundation of North Louisiana’s Give for Good donors, the Community Foundation

of North Louisiana’s William C. Woolf Fund, and the Magale Foundation.