Smith Road bridge over Red Chute Bayou is now closed under orders issued by the

LA Dept. of Transportation and Development (DOTD). This closure is located 1.6

miles east off U.S. HWY 71 and approximately 3.8 miles west of LA Hwy. 527.



A date for reopening the bridge is unknown at this time.



For Fire, EMS, Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office and School Board; address ranges

100 – 930 Smith Rd. can be accessed from U.S. HWY 71. Address ranges 950 –

3000 Smith Rd. can be accessed from HWY 527.