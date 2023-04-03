SML CHILDREN’S BOOK FESTIVAL FEATURES AWARD-WINNING AUTHORS MAY 6

The Shreve Memorial Library Annual Children’s Book Festival returns Saturday, May 6 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on the beautiful campus of LSU Shreveport. The annual event is a family-friendly, daylong literary celebration featuring children’s book authors and illustrators, costumed characters, and interactive games and activities for children of all ages. This year’s festival features nationally award-winning authors Brian Lies, Dhonielle Clayton, Kwame Mbalia, John Gallagher and Judd Winick, along with a stellar lineup of local and regional authors and illustrators. Throughout the month of April, Shreve Memorial Library patrons can get to know the works of these featured authors at special story time programs, and children, parents and festival attendees will be able to meet each of the authors in person at the Shreve Memorial Library Children’s Book Festival on Saturday, May 6. Both the story time programs and the Children’s Book Festival are free and open to the public. Learn more about each of the featured authors below.

Brian Lies, children’s book author and illustrator, has created over thirty children’s books, including his 2019 Caldecott Honor book, The Rough Patch, and the New York Times bestselling bat books (Bats at the Beach, Bats at the Library, Bats at the Ballgame and Bats in the Band). Recent works include Little Bat/Up All Day and Wombat Said Come In (by Carmen Agra Deedy, Peachtree Publishing). Brian’s work has been featured on The Martha Stewart Show, named as a top ten book of the year by Time/CNN, and read aloud on NPR’s Weekend Edition Saturday by Scott Simon and Daniel Pinkwater. Brian spends part of every school year traveling throughout the United States to work with students and encourage them in their goals. He lives with his family in Duxbury, Massachusetts. Learn more about Brian Lies at http://www.brianlies.com/.

Dhonielle Clayton is a New York Times bestselling author of The Belles series, Shattered Midnight, co-author of Blackout, and the co-author of the Tiny Pretty Things duology, a Netflix original series. Her middle-grade fantasy debut, The Marvellers, was an instant New York Times and #1 Indie bestseller! She hails from Washington, D.C. suburbs on the Maryland side. She taught secondary school for several years and is a former elementary and middle school librarian. She is COO of the non-profit We Need Diverse Books, and President of Cake Creative, an IP story kitchen dedicated to diverse books for all ages. She’s an avid traveler and always on the hunt for magic and mischief. Learn more about Dhonielle Clayton at https://www.dhonielleclayton.com/.

Kwame Mbalia is a husband, father, writer, a New York Times bestselling author, and a former pharmaceutical metrologist in that order. His debut middle-grade novel, Tristan Strong Punches a Hole in the Sky, was awarded a Coretta Scott King Author Honor, and it – along with the sequels Tristan Strong Destroys the World and Tristan Strong Keeps Punching – is published by Rick Riordan Presents/Disney-Hyperion. He is the co-author of Last Gate of the Emperor with Prince Joel Makonnen, from Scholastic Books, and the editor of the #1 New York Times bestselling anthology Black Boy Joy, published by Delacourte Press. A Howard University graduate and a Midwesterner now in North Carolina, he survives on Dad jokes and Cheezits. Learn more about Kwame Mbalia at https://www.kwamembalia.com/.

John Gallagher is the author and creator of the Max Meow graphic novel series, as well as the art director of the NWF’s “Ranger Rick” magazine. John learned to read with comics and drew his first comic at age 5. He is the cofounder of “Kids Love Comic” (an organization that uses graphic novels to promote literacy) and leads workshops teaching kids how to create their own comics. John lives in Virginia with his wife and their three kids. Learn more about John Gallagher and the Max Meow series at https://www.maxmeow.com/.

Judd Winick is a cartoonist and creator of the award-winning, New York Times bestselling HILO series. Judd grew up on Long Island with a healthy diet of doodling, X-Men comics, the newspaper strip Bloom County, and Looney Tunes. He is a graduate of the University of Michigan, and today lives in San Francisco with his wife, Pam Ling; their two kids; their cats, Troy and Abed; and far too many action figures and vinyl toys for a normal adult. Judd has written and produced animation for television and film, created the Cartoon Network series The Life and Times of Juniper Lee; has written superhero comics, including Batman, Green Lantern, and Green Arrow; and along, with his wife Pam, was a cast member of MTV’s The Real World: San Francisco. Judd is also the author of the highly acclaimed graphic novel Pedro and Me, about his Real World roommate and friend, AIDS activist Pedro Zamora. Learn more about Judd Winick at https://www.rhcbooks.com/authors/187541/judd-winick/about.

During the month of April, Shreve Memorial Library branches throughout Caddo Parish will host story time programs highlighting the works of this year’s featured authors. Story time programs, designed for early learners, combine storytelling with interactive game play, songs, rhymes, and crafts to encourage language and vocabulary development and early literacy. Participants will enjoy titles such as Bats at the Library by Brian Lies and Black Boy Joy by Kwame Mbalia during interactive story time programs at the library.

To view the schedule of planned Children’s Book Festival-themed story times and for more information on the Shreve Memorial Library Children’s Book Festival, please visit www.shreve-lib.org.

