SML COLLECTS OVER 3 TONS OF DONATIONS FOR FOOD BANK OF NORTHWEST LOUISIANA

Shreve Memorial Library delivered 7,131 pounds, approximately 3.56 tons, of food to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana on Tuesday, January 2. The non-perishable food items were collected as part of the library’s “Keep It 100” Amnesty Days Food Drive, which took place September 11 through December 19.

“We are always eager to help,” stated John Tuggle, Shreve Memorial Library Executive Director. “I am always amazed by the amount of food we collect and the generosity of our patrons.”

Unlike in years past, Shreve Memorial Library’s Amnesty Days Food Drive spanned a 100-day time period in honor of the library’s centennial anniversary. From September 11 to December 19, patrons were able to drop off non-perishable food items to have their overdue fines and fees for lost or damaged items waived. Patrons were able to make donations at any Shreve Memorial Library branch, and all collected items were donated to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana.

The Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana serves as the primary resource for fighting hunger in Northwest Louisiana. Their vision is to ultimately end hunger in Northwest Louisiana by ensuring a consolidated network of effective food collection and distribution will provide universal access to food for the needy in Northwest Louisiana communities.

For more information on Shreve Memorial Library programs and services, please visit www.shreve-lib.org