SML DOWNTOWN BRANCH TO CLOSE FOR RENOVATIONS JUNE 27

Shreve Memorial Library’s Main Branch, located in downtown Shreveport, will close to the public beginning Monday, June 27 in preparation for planned renovations to the branch. The branch, located at 424 Texas Street, will remain closed until further notice until needed renovations and improvements are completed.

Patrons of the Main Branch are encouraged to use other Shreve Memorial Library locations for their library needs. All Shreve Memorial Library branches within the City of Shreveport are open Monday through Wednesday 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Shreve Memorial Library appreciates the public’s patience and understanding as these needed repairs and improvements are completed. For more information and library updates, please visit www.shreve-lib.org.