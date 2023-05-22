SML & FOOD BANK OF NWLA PARTNER FOR SUMMER FEEDING PROGRAM

Shreve Memorial Library is partnering again with the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana to offer the Summer Feeding Program at select Shreve Memorial Library branches. Children up to age 18 will receive free meals as part of the Food Bank’s Summer Food Service Program, a program that provides nutritional lunches for hungry children who have no access to free food when school is not in session during the summer months. The Summer Feeding Program at Shreve Memorial Library will begin Thursday, June 1 and continue through Monday, July 31.

Meals will be provided free of charge by the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana on the following days and times at the Shreve Memorial Library branches listed below. All meals must be consumed at the library and cannot be taken to go.

· Cedar Grove-Line Avenue Branch, 8303 Line Avenue

Each Wednesday 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

· David Raines Branch, 2855 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive

Each Monday & Wednesday 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

· Hamilton/South Caddo Branch, 2111 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop

Each Monday, Wednesday & Friday 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

· Mooretown Branch, 4360 Hollywood Avenue

Each Monday, Wednesday & Friday 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

· North Caddo Branch, 615 North Pine Street, Vivian

Weekly Monday – Saturday 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

The Summer Food Service Program will coincide with Shreve Memorial Library’s “All Together Now” Summer Reading Program. Summer Reading Programs are open to all ages, individuals and groups.

The Summer Feeding Program is sponsored by the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

For more information, please visit www.shreve-lib.org.