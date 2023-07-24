SML GENEALOGY DEPARTMENT HIGHLIGHTS ATTORNEYS, JUDGES, & BUSINESSMEN OF OLD

Shreve Memorial Library’s Genealogy Department will present two lectures on historic Shreveport attorneys, judges and businessmen. The presentations will highlight attorneys and judges of 1903, as well as prominent businessmen in pre-Civil War era Shreveport. Both presentations will take place at the Broadmoor Branch, located at 1212 Captain Shreve Drive, and both programs are free and open to the public.

On Thursday, July 27, the Genealogy Department will present “The Shreveport Attorneys and Judges of 1903,” featuring a historic compilation of photographs of attorneys and judges of Shreveport in 1903. The lecture will cover each of the attorneys and judges pictured, including summaries of their lives and backgrounds in the early 1900s.

On Monday, August 28, the Genealogy Department will highlight “Prominent Shreveport Businessmen before the Civil War.” The lecture will provide details on the most prominent businessmen of Shreveport in the years before the Civil War with information on their occupations, wealth, business locations and other background about their lives.

Both programs will begin at 4:00 p.m. in the large meeting room of the Broadmoor Branch. Registration is not required to attend.

Shreve Memorial Library’s Genealogy Department is located at the Broadmoor Branch, and Genealogy Department staff are available to help patrons discover their roots. The Genealogy Department provides classes and individual instruction on using genealogy tools and databases available at the library. For more information on the Genealogy Department or to set up an appointment for individual assistance, please contact the department at (318) 869-0120.

