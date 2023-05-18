SML GENEALOGY PRESENTS THE MOST ENDANGERED PLACES IN SHREVEPORT MAY 31

Shreve Memorial Library’s Genealogy Department will present the “Most Endangered Places in Shreveport” on Wednesday, May 31, displaying 23 of the most endangered sites in Shreveport. The presentation will be given by Joe Slattery of the Shreve Memorial Library Genealogy Department, and will begin at 4:00 p.m. at the Broadmoor Branch, located at 1212 Captain Shreve Drive. The program is free and open to the public. Registration is not required to attend.

The Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation announces the state of Louisiana’s Most Endangered Places each year. The list notes each site’s condition as lost, endangered, in progress or saved. The endangered sites for Caddo Parish include schools, churches, buildings, houses, factories and similar structures. The construction of these historic sites date back from 1869 to 1970.

Patrons attending the “Most Endangered Places in Shreveport” presentation can expect to learn about sites such as Friendship House, Antioch Baptist Church, Arlington Hotel, Four Frescoes at Louisiana State Exhibit Museum, R.S. Barnwell Garden and Art Center, Sprague Street House and many more. The presentation will include photos and details of each site such as the date built, location, owners, and interesting facts. A handout will be provided for patrons with a question and answer segment afterwards.

Shreve Memorial Library’s Genealogy Department is housed at the Broadmoor Branch and offers monthly local history programs as well as computer classes, providing instruction on how to use available Genealogy databases, including Ancestry Library Edition, Family Search, Find a Grave and Fold 3.

For more information and complete program details, please visit www.shreve-lib.org.