SML MOORINGSPORT BRANCH CLOSED FOR RENOVATIONS

Shreve Memorial Library’s Mooringsport Branch is closed to the public effective today, Monday, May 9 to begin work on the branch’s Capital Improvement Project. The branch, located at 603 Latimer Street in Mooringsport, will be closed until further notice as needed renovations and improvements are made.

Patrons of the Mooringsport Branch are encouraged to use other Shreve Memorial Library locations for their library needs. A list of branch locations and hours is available at www.shreve-lib.org/427/All-Location-Hours.

Shreve Memorial Library appreciates the public’s patience and understanding as these needed repairs and improvements are completed. For more information and library updates, please visit www.shreve-lib.org.

About Shreve Memorial Library

Shreve Memorial Library transforms Caddo Parish lives with resources, services and support to create a better world. Focusing on service priority areas of creating and maintaining young readers, stimulating imagination, providing lifelong learning, information fluency, and ready references, and informing citizens, Shreve Memorial Library’s 21-branch system is maintained by a parish-wide property tax millage to support the informational, educational and recreational needs of its constituents. For more information, visit www.shreve-lib.org, like on Facebook, and follow @shrevememorial on Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest. Remember to dream, discover, do – Shreve Memorial Library and you!