SML WEST SHREVEPORT BRANCH RECOGNIZES VIETNAM WAR VETERANS DAY MARCH 29

Shreve Memorial Library West Shreveport Branch will recognize Vietnam War Veterans Day on Wednesday, March 29, by welcoming veterans of all military branches to the library. Vietnam War Veterans Day recognizes the sacrifices of Vietnam veterans and their families. Those who served in the Vietnam War are invited to visit the branch, located at 4380 Pines Road, on Wednesday, March 29 between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. for coffee, pastries, and conversation in appreciation of their service.

The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act, signed into law in 2017, designates March 29 of each year as National Vietnam War Veterans Day, also referred to as “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day.” March 29 commemorates the day that the last combat troops were withdrawn from Vietnam and the last prisoners of war held in North Vietnam arrived on American soil in 1973.

For more information on this and other Shreve Memorial Library programs, please visit www.shreve-lib.org.

About Shreve Memorial Library

