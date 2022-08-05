SML WEST SHREVEPORT BRANCH WELCOMES TATTOO ARTIST TYLER CROMWELL AUGUST 13

Shreve Memorial Library West Shreveport Branch will host a special live demonstration by tattoo artist, Tyler Cromwell, on Saturday, August 13. Cromwell, a visual artist whose main focus is on tattooing, will provide details about careers in the tattoo industry as he demonstrates how tattoos are made. The event will take place at the West Shreveport Branch, located at 4380 Pines Road, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Tyler Cromwell began tattooing in 2019 and currently is a tattoo artist with Gallery Ink Tattoos in Bossier City, Louisiana. Cromwell attended Louisiana Tech for Fine Arts and has participated in several local art shows, creating art in a variety of mediums. Cromwell says his career goal is “to help people express themselves to the world in an appealing way.”

During the demonstration, Tyler will walk attendees through the steps of creating tattoos as works of art. Attendees will also have an opportunity to enter a drawing for a free tattoo to be done at a later date.

