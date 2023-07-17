SML’S LAST 2 WEEKS OF SUMMER READING FEATURE ART & NATURE WORKSHOPS

Shreve Memorial Library’s “All Together Now” Summer Reading Program continues through July 31. With only two weeks left in the summer reading program, Shreve Memorial Library patrons are encouraged to make the most of their library visits by enjoying workshops featuring local artists and crafts as well as visits by Walter B. Jacob Memorial Nature Park and Steve’s Snaketuary. All programs are free and open to the public, and will take place at Shreve Memorial Library branches throughout Caddo Parish.

All summer-long, local artists, including Eric Francis, Karen LaBeau, and Jay Marks, have been sharing their talents with library patrons in hands-on, interactive workshops. Eric Francis has taught teens how to use basic painting techniques and tips to create their own portraits and works of art, while Jay Marks has taught teens and tweens all about wire sculpting, encouraging them to make their own vibrant, posable sculptures out of chenille stems and sturdy wire. Likewise, Karen LaBeau has taught adults how to use the world, imagery and symbols around them to create Louisiana-inspired artwork.

Those who have not yet attended workshops led by these artists still have an opportunity to participate. Additional workshops are scheduled as listed below. Registration is not required, and all supplies are provided.

· Tuesday, July 18 at 4:30 p.m. “Wire Art with Jay Marks” at the West Shreveport Branch, 4380 Pines Road

· Tuesday, July 18 at 5:30 p.m. “Louisiana Painting with Karen LaBeau” at the Broadmoor Branch, 1212 Captain Shreve Drive

· Tuesday, July 25 at 4:30 p.m. “Art with Eric Francis” at the Cedar Grove-Line Avenue Branch, 8303 Line Avenue

· Friday, July 28 at 10:00 a.m. “Louisiana Painting with Karen LaBeau” at the North Caddo Branch, 615 N. Pine Street, Vivian

Additionally, artist and poet June Rose Dowis will lead a “Haiku: Craft, Community and Common Ground” workshop on Friday, July 21 at 3:00 p.m. at the Atkins Branch, which is located at 3704 Greenwood Road. June Rose Dowis, the South Region Coordinator for the Haiku Society of America, will teach adults how to create haiku poetry, reflecting on ideas of community, friendship, diversity and common ground. Participants will be given a poetry journal to record their thoughts.

Nature lovers and animal enthusiasts are also invited to visit Shreve Memorial Library branches for interactive programs featuring representatives from Steve’s Snaketuary and Walter B. Jacobs Memorial Nature Park. Steve’s Snaketuary will visit the Blanchard Branch on Wednesday, July 19 at 3:00 p.m. During the visit, Steve’s Snaketuary will show library patrons how fascinating and magnificent snakes can be, while alleviating fears of snakes through education. The Blanchard Branch is located at 344 Alexander Street in Blanchard, Louisiana.

Similarly, representatives from Walter B. Jacobs Memorial Nature Park will visit the North Shreveport, Means, Gilliam and Hosston Branches of Shreve Memorial Library, teaching children interesting facts about the native animals of Louisiana. At each branch, children will have an opportunity to meet animals such as an Eastern screech owl, a Western hognose snake, and a three-toed box turtle. Representatives from Walter B. Jacobs Memorial Nature Park will visit the branches as scheduled below:

· Tuesday, July 18 at 10:30 a.m. at the North Shreveport Branch, 4844 North Market Street

· Friday, July 21 at 2:00 p.m. at the Means Branch, 7016 E. Magnolia Lane, Ida

· Tuesday, July 25 at 1:00 p.m. at the Gilliam Branch, 12797 Main Street, Gilliam

· Wednesday, July 26 at 3:00 p.m. at the Hosston Branch, 15478 U.S. Hwy 71, Hosston

All programs listed are part of Shreve Memorial Library’s “All Together Now” Summer Reading Program, which continues through Monday, July 31. The Summer Reading Program is open to patrons of all ages, and library patrons can participate by logging books online and attending a large variety of interactive programs. As patrons log books online, they earn digital badges for each book read, and those who complete the 2023 Summer Reading Program challenge will receive an assortment of prizes. The deadline for logging books is Monday, August 14. Shreve Memorial Library patrons can sign up for the Summer Reading Program and log books online at https://shreve-lib.beanstack.org/reader365.

For more information on these and other Shreve Memorial Library programs, please visit www.shreve-lib.org.