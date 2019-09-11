SMSgt. Wayne Flippo, USAF (Ret.)

Bossier City, LA – Services celebrating the life of Wayne “Flip” Flippo will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel. Interment with full military honors will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at 11:00 a.m. prior to the service.

Wayne was born on October 15, 1929 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was preceded in death by his mother, father, older brother and son-in-law. He is survived by his devoted wife of 66 years, Taka. Also surviving are his children and spouses, Michael Flippo and wife Donna, Joey Flippo and wife Becky and Linda Flippo Rocks, all of Bossier City. He also leaves 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren to cherish his memory.

Wayne proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from 1948 to 1971, during which time he earned many awards and decorations. He was both a Korean and Vietnam veteran and a lifetime member of VFW Post 5951.

After military retirement, he was for several years the editor of the Bossier Press and the LA State Trooper Magazine. He then worked for many years in the packing industry, retiring again in 1995 as a Customer Service Manager for Old South Industries.

His later years were spent helping his lovely wife tend to yard upkeep where they nurtured their beautiful flowers and plants in what they fondly referred to as the Bossier City “Garden of Eden”.

