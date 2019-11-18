Sno-Port to transform Sci-Port with winter-themed games and activities

SHREVEPORT – Sci-Port Discovery Center, a 92,000-square-foot science center located at 820 Clyde Fant Parkway in downtown Shreveport, will debut a new, winter-themed exhibit area on Saturday, Nov. 30.

Sno-Port: The Science and Wonders of Snowflakes will transform the entire first floor of Sci-Port Discovery Center, and will include interactive exhibitions and activities including a blizzard tunnel, “Make-a-Flake,” ice fishing, a chair lift ride, “Snowball Castle,” igloo-building, “Snow Globe Discovery,” and a virtual reality-enhanced experience called the “Red River Rocket Sled.”

Sno-Port: The Science and Wonders of Snowflakes will open on Nov. 30, 2019 and run through Jan. 30, 2020. For individual exhibit descriptions, hours of operation, and a link to purchase tickets, visit www.snoport.com.

“Sno-Port is a perfect example of how Sci-Port serves as an anchor to bring the resources of our community together to provide unique educational opportunities,” said Dianne Clark, executive director of Sci-Port Discovery Center. “We’re so excited to be included in this year’s holiday activities in Shreveport-Bossier.”

Sno-Port: The Science and Wonders of Snowflakes was produced by a local team led by Bonné Summers, owner of Apex Communications and Events. The creative team who built Sno-Port’s exhibits includes Ryan McCutcheon of JRyan Artist, Luke Lee of Fusiform Design Workshop, CSC Productions, and Mitch Landry Services, Inc. Each immersive, interactive exhibit incorporates many different fields of science, including geoscience, biology, physics, mathematics, architecture, engineering, computer science, and chemistry. Educational aspects of this exhibit directly relate to the emphasis on S.T.E.M. learning in American education.

Throughout the month of December, Sci-Port Discovery Center will collaborate with local organizations and businesses to host pop-up shops and restaurants. Learning Express Toys will set up a gift shop near Sno-Port that will feature a variety of snow-related toys and games. Shreveport’s Milam Street Kitchen Incubator and Community Kitchen will present a series of pop-up restaurants during the month of December, with a different pop-up being featured each week during Sci-Port’s regular hours of operation on Thursdays through Sundays.

Tickets to Sno-Port: The Science and Wonders of Snowflakes are $5 for Sci-Port members and children ages 12 and younger, $12 for adults, and free for children ages 1 and younger. Hours of operation are Wednesdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursdays through Saturdays, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Sundays, 12-5 p.m., and closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

For more information on Sci-Port Discovery Center or Sno-Port: The Science and Wonders of Snowflakes, visit www.sci-port.org.