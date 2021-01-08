Snow Expected

National Weather Service (NWS) forecasters are predicting a mix of rain and snow on Sunday in Bossier Parish and areas of northwest Louisiana that will change to snow across the area Sunday night.



Up to two inches of snow is possible and amounts could be higher, especially along the I-20 corridor, forecasters say. Uncertainty with the weather system still exists and depending on the track of a low pressure system, ranges could change.



NWS forecasters are calling for rain Sunday afternoon transitioning to snow as early as 6 p.m. Sunday, and a snow/rain mix about 9 p.m. Sunday.



Snow is expected to begin after midnight Monday (3 a.m. to 6 a.m. is forecast) and should be ending by early morning. The system is expected to transition to rain and leave the area sometime before noon.



Temperatures are expected to be around 30 at the onset of the system, with daytime temperatures Monday rising to the low 40s.



Motorists are cautioned to watch for slick areas on bridges and in shady areas of some roads.



Bossier Parish Police Jury highway department workers are preparing for the onset of bad weather, loading sand onto trucks for dispersal. Spreading equipment has been prepared and placed on stand-by for dispatch to areas where needed.