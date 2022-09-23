Sobriety Checkpoint Makes Eight Arrests

Deputies with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office conducted a sobriety checkpoint Saturday night to early

Sunday morning arresting eight individuals for either driving under the influence or on warrants.



Bossier Sheriff deputies with assistance from troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop -G, officers

with the Haughton Police Department, and the West Monroe Police Department screened 446 vehicles and 741

people. During the screenings, they conducted six traffic stops, administered 12 standardized field sobriety tests,

and conducted one Drug Recognition Expert evaluation. These efforts resulted in eight total arrests; five for

DWI and three for warrants.



The West Monroe Police Department also performed three complimentary child safety seat checks to

ensure the seats were installed properly and the children were using the restraints properly. This service is free

& educational only, and the technicians can also assist in procuring a child seat for anyone who cannot get one

on their own.



“The number of traffic crashes is up across the country, and many of those crashes are caused by

impaired drivers,” said Dep. Ryan Rhodes, Traffic/Motors/DRE/Impaired Driving Coordinator for the Bossier Sheriff’s Office. “One of the goals of our checkpoints is to show people that we take traffic safety seriously in Bossier Parish, and we simply won’t tolerate unsafe driving behaviors.”



“We know we can’t catch every impaired driver, but by being highly visible and conducting aggressive

enforcement operations we hope that our efforts act as a deterrent and causes people to think twice about drunk

driving,” said Sheriff Whittington. “We are grateful to our partners at the Louisiana State Police, Haughton PD,

and West Monroe PD for assisting us in our efforts to keep Bossier Parish a safe place to live.”



This checkpoint was funded by a $14,040 Louisiana Highway Safety Commission impaired driving

grant. Motorists are encouraged to report suspected impaired drivers 24 hours a day by calling 911 or the

Bossier Sheriff’s Office directly at (318) 965-2203.