Sobriety Checkpoint Scheduled for Saturday Night

Louisiana State Police has zero tolerance for impaired drivers. To combat impaired driving in our area, Louisiana State Police Troop G will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint this Saturday, November 12, 2022, from approximately 9:00 p.m. to approximately 12:00 a.m., weather and traffic conditions permitting, in Bienville Parish.

The mission will be to bring awareness to impaired driving before the 2022 holiday season begins; in addition, to locate and remove those individuals who choose to drive impaired from the roadways before they can cause injury or death to themselves or someone else. Drivers are less likely to drive impaired when they recognize the increased probability of law enforcement action.

We are asking the public to make the mature decision and to designate a sober driver. Remember, “If you feel different, you drive different.”

To report aggressive/impaired driving, call LSP (577) from your cellular phone or your local law enforcement agency.