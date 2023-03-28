The Bossier Sheriff’s Office will conduct a sobriety checkpoint this Friday evening, March 31st, that will start at 9:00 p.m., and continue to run sometime early Saturday morning at an undisclosed location in Bossier Parish.



The goal of the checkpoint is to identify and remove impaired drivers from the road before they cause

serious injury or death to themselves or others, and to increase public awareness of the seriousness of driving while impaired. The Louisiana State Police, Bossier City Police Department, and the West

Monroe Police Department will assist.



The sobriety checkpoint is being conducted as part of a grant awarded to the Bossier Sheriff’s Office

from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission for DWI Enforcement.



Motorists are encouraged to report impaired drivers to law enforcement at any time in support of “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.” The Bossier Sheriff’s Office can be reached 24 hours a day at 318-965-2203.