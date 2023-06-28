Soccer: 7-on-7 games help teams get ready for season



Two years ago, Bossier head boys soccer coach Orlando Medellin started a 7-on-7 summer soccer program that consisted of just two teams.

Last year, the program expanded to four teams.

This summer, eight teams are competing in games starting at 6 p.m. every Thursday at Memorial Stadium.

Benton, Parkway, Haughton, Captain Shreve, Northwood, Loyola College Prep and Caddo Magnet are participating along with Bossier.

Three of those teams — Bossier, Magnet and Captain Shreve — won district championships last season. Bossier advanced to the Division III championship game.

“We had to turn down a few teams just because I didn’t want to struggle with odd numbered teams and say you’re off this week,” Medellin said. “I need even numbers to make it work. So I had to turn down three teams this year but hoping we can go to 12 teams next year.”

Like other summer high school programs and leagues, the 7-on-7 games help teams get ready for the upcoming season.

7-on-7 soccer is different in a couple of major ways from regulation soccer. In regulation soccer, there are 11 players per side.

Also, the 7-on-7 field is much shorter than regulation. At Memorial Stadium, there are two fields side by side laid across the field. Each game consists of two 20-minute halves. In regulation games, there are 40-minute halves.

“It’s more like an indoor game,” Medellin said. “You kind of force the player to move around the space more and more touches on the ball. And at the end of the day that’s what’s going to make the player better.”

In addition to developing skills and teamwork, the games are a break from the usual summer workouts for the players.

“7 on 7 helps us just keeping the boys active,” Medellin said.

Bossier generally has workouts Monday and Tuesday.

“We kind of reward them with playing time on Thursday,” Medellin said.

This week there will be more than 7-on-7 play at Memorial Stadium.

For the second year, Bossier is hosting the weeklong Bossier Campamento de Futbol, a soccer camp for children. The camp is a joint venture between Bossier High and the Casa de Portiva Cumbre Alta club of Quito, Ecuador.

Last year, the camp attracted about 100 children per day participated. As of last Thursday, Medellin said about 160 kids had signed up.

“Numbers went up compared to last year and we’re praying that it goes well and we can grow it every year,” Medellin said.

Cumbre Alta plays in Ecuador’s second division. The players and coaches conducted a camp in conjunction with the Longview, Texas, Independent School District earlier this month.