SOIL HEALTH IN YOUR GARDEN WORKSHOP OFFERED IN BOSSIER CITY

A free Soil Health in Your Garden workshop will be offered on May 10, 2022, at the Bossier Parish Libraries History

Center in Bossier City, Louisiana. Soil scientist Rachel Stout-Evans will present information to help gardeners understand and manage soil health to improve production. Workshop topics include the composition of soil, how soils function, indicators of soil health, and ways to manage soil health. Stout-Evans is a resource soil scientist with the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service.



There is no charge to attend this workshop, but because food will be served, pre- registration is requested. To pre-register or for more information on the workshop, call or text (318) 237-8350 and provide your contact information and the name of the workshop you would like to attend.



The History Center of the Bossier Parish Libraries is located at 2206 Beckett Street, Bossier City, Louisiana. On May 10, 2022, on-site registration/sign-in will begin at the library with refreshments at 5:30 p.m. The workshop presentation will begin at 6:00 p.m. and conclude at 7:30 p.m. Persons with disabilities who anticipate needing reasonable accommodations or who have questions about physical access may contact Trailblazer RC&D at (318) 255-3554 or ceo@trailblazer.org prior to the meeting or event.



This workshop will be conducted in accordance with Louisiana Department of Health COVID-19 guidelines. If you are not feeling well or you have been exposed to COVID-19, please stay home.



This presentation is hosted by the Bossier Parish Library, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, and Trailblazer RC&D. Free registration for this presentation is made possible by the support of Energy Transfer; Hunt Forest Products, LLC; Mudd & Holland Consulting Foresters, LLC; Weyerhaeuser; Allstate Land & Timber Co., Inc.; National Wild Turkey Federation; Burnham Construction; Canfor Southern Pine; Louisiana Forestry Association; Whitetails Unlimited, Lincoln Parish Chapter; Bossier Parish Police Jury; Bossier Parish Library; USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service; and Trailblazer RC&D.