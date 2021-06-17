SOME BARKSDALE AGENCIES CLOSED DUE TO FEDERAL HOLIDAY

In observance of Juneteenth, Barksdale Air Force Base will close certain agencies tomorrow, June 18th. In order to continue providing limited care and services to our fellow Strikers and their dependents, some offices will remain open, including elements of the 2d Medical and 2d Mission Support Groups.
Specific operations that may impact on base and Veteran population are as follows:
2d Medical Group
- Main Clinic for acute care-only: 0730-1200
- Satellite Pharmacy: 0730-1530
- Dental Clinic: on-call available for emergencies
2d Mission Support Group
- Members seeking services for outbound PCS or deployment actions should contact MPF at 318-456-3608 prior to their appointment
- The Child Development Center will remain open to support mission essential personnel
- The Youth Center will remain open to support mission essential personnel
- ID Cards will be closed
- Finance will be closed
**All other services and all gates will operate under holiday hours