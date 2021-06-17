SOME BARKSDALE AGENCIES CLOSED DUE TO FEDERAL HOLIDAY

In observance of Juneteenth, Barksdale Air Force Base will close certain agencies tomorrow, June 18th. In order to continue providing limited care and services to our fellow Strikers and their dependents, some offices will remain open, including elements of the 2d Medical and 2d Mission Support Groups.

Specific operations that may impact on base and Veteran population are as follows:

2d Medical Group

Main Clinic for acute care-only: 0730-1200

Satellite Pharmacy: 0730-1530

Dental Clinic: on-call available for emergencies

2d Mission Support Group

Members seeking services for outbound PCS or deployment actions should contact MPF at 318-456-3608 prior to their appointment

The Child Development Center will remain open to support mission essential personnel

The Youth Center will remain open to support mission essential personnel

ID Cards will be closed

Finance will be closed

**All other services and all gates will operate under holiday hours