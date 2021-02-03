Some businesses see uptick in Mardi Gras sales despite lack of local events

Local businesses say the lack of Mardi Gras festivities has not had a negative impact on business.

Mardi Gras is good for the local hospitality industry, but the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has shaken up plans for the 2021 carnival season. Because of the easily transmissible COVID-19 virus, parades on city streets will not take place this year.

Since Mardi Gras is a huge economic benefit to not only the city but surrounding areas, how is not having the parades affecting our local economy?

Owner of Jaded the Boutique, Jessica Williamson, says even with the cancellation of Bossier’s Mardi Gras festivities this year, her business has seen an increase in sales for Mardi Gras related merchandise.

“I’ve actually sold a little more Mardi Gras items this year than usual,” said Williamson.

Williamson says even with the cancellation of Mardi Gras festivities, some of her customers have said that they are still celebrating.

“I know a lot of customers are still decorating their homes and such,” said Williamson.

If you would like to purchase that perfect Mardi Gras shirt or cute pair of earrings to celebrate Mardi Gras, you can visit Jaded the Boutique website at https://www.jadedtheboutique.shop.

“We have everything that is available in-store as well as what has been ordered to ship soon on our website. We offer Store Pickup as well as shipping options,” said Williamson.

Bossier residents can still get a taste of Mardi Gras as king cakes make their annual appearance on store shelves.

The decadent confections are also a significant part of the local economy, one that will largely go on despite the lack of parades amid COVID-19 crowd restrictions.

Four suggestions for tasty local king cakes:

Fat Tuesday Sandwich Shop & Bakery- This hidden gem in South Bossier actually sells their variety of king cakes throughout the entire year! Their cakes are made from scratch daily—from the dough, made with fresh orange and lemon zest, to the delicious filling and the icing on top.

Lilah’s Bakery in Bossier Power Equipment- Lilah’s brings their fresh king cakes across the river and right into Bossier City. You can stop by Bossier Power Equipment to pick up a Lilah’s king cake, where you can shop around and support two local businesses while you do it!

Tubbs Hardware & Cajun Gifts- For years, Tubbs has been a king cake staple in the area. From their Traditional Cinnamon flavor to their “X-Treme Cream Cheese.” Regardless of flavor, Mr. Tubbs’s recipe guarantees you’ll have moist king cakes!

Tubbs even ships king cakes throughout the continental US, so if you have a friend from out of the great state of Louisiana wondering what all this king cake fuss is about, ship them a cake and let them see for themselves.

The Wooden Spoon- The Wooden Spoon isn’t just good at delicious cookie baskets or yummy sandwiches and sweets. They are also good at creating beautiful and fresh king cakes for the carnival season.

Each cake is top with the signature Mardi Gras colors and delicious icing. Make sure you try a Wooden Spoon King Cake during this king cake eating season! If you want something smaller, they also offer a special Mardi Gras cupcake during this season.

Carnival season began on Jan. 6, known as King’s Day, Twelfth Night, or the Epiphany, the day the Bible says the three kings arrived to see the newborn Jesus. Local bakeries usually start selling king cakes just after Christmas and continue through Mardi Gras, which this year is Feb. 16.