Some parish roads will receive a facelift over the next three years

Slightly more than 54 miles of parish roads will be receiving a facelift over the next three years after

Bossier Parish police jury members adopted the road overlay program covering 2022 through 2024.

Assistant Parish Engineer Eric Hudson said the 2022 program will kick off after the first of the year as soon as weather permits and will include 31 roads targeted for work.



“We completed our road tour of the police jury districts and asked for input from each of you about where the work was needed,” Hudson said. “For 2022, we won’t be doing any contract work on the roads on the list. This will all be done by our highway department.”



Hudson said the plan called for no contract work on parish roads in 2023 and only 6.7 miles would be contracted in 2024.



“I also wanted to let you know that asphalt prices are going up for 2022,” he said.



Also during Wednesday’s meeting, police jury members:

Awarded bid for Cypress Bend Garden District treatment plant surplus property/equipment, in accordance with bids received on Nov. 30, 2021.



Awarded bid for St. Charles treatment plant surplus property/equipment, in accordance with bids received Nov. 30, 2021.

