Sophia Roberts

Bossier City, LA – Heaven gained an angel on June 1, 2019 when Sophia Sorrells Roberts entered the arms of our Savior. Sophia was born on January 25, 1942 in Hodge, LA to Emmett and Louise Wheeler Sorrells. She left her earthly home in Bossier City after a courageous battle with cancer.

Sophia graduated from Jonesboro-Hodge High School in 1960 and continued friendships with classmates through the years. She was a wonderful mom to Rob and Jason and his wife Deanne, whom she considered to be her daughter. She was Mimi to Justin and Jonah who were the loves of her life.

Sophia was a wonderful, giving person who loved her Lord and served her church and the people around her. She was a realtor for almost fifty years. She enjoyed helping her clients find the perfect home for them, and continued to remain in contact with many of them who became personal friends. She will be dearly missed by her friends, whom she cherished so much.

Sophia was preceded in death by her high school sweet heart and loving husband of 47 years, Bobby Lee Roberts; her parents, and her brother, Donald Brooks Sorrells. She is survived by her loving sons, Robin Roberts and Jason Roberts and his wife Deanne; grandsons, Justin and Jonah; nephew, Tom Sorrells; sister-in-law, Charlene Sorrells; and cousins, John Sorrells and Gwen Jones.

Services for Sophia will be held 11:00 a.m., June 4, 2019 at Bellaire Baptist Church, with Dr. Randy Harper officiating. Burial will follow at 3:30 p.m. in Garden of Memories, Jonesboro, LA. Visitation with the family will be held prior to the service from 10:00 -11:00 a.m. at the church.

Honoring Sophia as pallbearers will be Richard Flurry, Dwight Wactor, Jeff Smart, Kelly Haydel, Larry Dabbs, and Bobbie Shelton. Serving as honorary pallbearers are Thomas Richardson, Braxton Thomas and the Cornerstone Sunday School Class of Bellaire Baptist Church.