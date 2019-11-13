South Bossier areas to be affected by President Trump visit preparations

Bossier residents should expect some periodic closures, delays, and detours in preparation for President Donald Trump’s visit Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019.

A release from the Louisiana State Police, Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bossier City Police Department, and Bossier City Fire Department warns that plans are designed to have minimal impact to the community.

Any issues should be confined to the area near the CenturyLink Center throughout the day Thursday as visitors and the President arrive and depart. Because of the heightened level of security for the event, specific street closures cannot be released.

For those planning to attend, consider carpooling as parking space is limited. There will be no parking on the Arthur Ray Teague Parkway. There will be no parking on any shoulders or grass areas around the CenturyLink Center. Violators will be cited and vehicles will be towed. The Arthur Ray Teague Parkway between McDade Street and Reeves Marine Drive will be closed during the event. The Arthur Ray Teague boat launch will be closed Thursday.

Upon arrival to the CenturyLink Center, attendees will be directed to the designated parking areas. For this event, the following items are NOT allowed:

Lighters or e-cigarettes

Backpacks

Large bags or purses

Outside food or drinks

Weapons of any kind

A sign language interpreter will be provided at the event.