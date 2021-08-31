South Bossier Baptist Church collecting supplies for those effected by Hurricane Ida

South Bossier Baptist Church has begun accepting donations to be sent to victims of the catastrophic Category 4 Hurricane that hit Louisiana on Sunday, Aug. 29.
South Bossier Baptist Church is collecting the following items to send to Morgan City Wednesday morning, Thursday morning and the following weekend (Sept 10-12):
- Canned goods
- Dry beans
- Snacks
- Canned or boxed milk
- Toilet paper
- Paper towels
- Clothes pins and clothes line rope
- Batteries
- Mosquito repellent
- Diapers
- Wipes
- Trash bags
- Cleaning supplies
- Bleach
- Brooms/mops/bucket
- Rakes
- Personal hygiene items
- Medicine (Ibuprofen and Tylenol) (Boudreaux’s butt paste)
- Deodorant
- Tarps
- Charcoal
- Chainsaw oil
- Gas cans (fill them up)
- Gloves (work/rubber)
- Dish/laundry detergent
- Shampoo/conditioner
- Band-Aids/bandages
- Gatorade/Powerade
- Plastic totes
- Dog/cat food
- Ziplock bags
- Flashlights
- Paper goods
Donations can be dropped off at:
South Bossier Baptist Church
1155 Sligo Road
Bossier City, LA 71112