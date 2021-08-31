South Bossier Baptist Church collecting supplies for those effected by Hurricane Ida

South Bossier Baptist Church has begun accepting donations to be sent to victims of the catastrophic Category 4 Hurricane that hit Louisiana on Sunday, Aug. 29.



South Bossier Baptist Church is collecting the following items to send to Morgan City Wednesday morning, Thursday morning and the following weekend (Sept 10-12):



Canned goods

Dry beans

Snacks

Canned or boxed milk

Toilet paper

Paper towels

Clothes pins and clothes line rope

Batteries

Mosquito repellent

Diapers

Wipes

Trash bags

Cleaning supplies

Bleach

Brooms/mops/bucket

Rakes

Personal hygiene items

Medicine (Ibuprofen and Tylenol) (Boudreaux’s butt paste)

Deodorant

Tarps

Charcoal

Chainsaw oil

Gas cans (fill them up)

Gloves (work/rubber)

Dish/laundry detergent

Shampoo/conditioner

Band-Aids/bandages

Gatorade/Powerade

Plastic totes

Dog/cat food

Ziplock bags

Flashlights

Paper goods



Donations can be dropped off at:

South Bossier Baptist Church

1155 Sligo Road

Bossier City, LA 71112