South Bossier City will soon be home to a new business

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

A local Bossier City hobby retail store, which specializes in card games, board games, toys, figures, wall scrolls and tabletop gaming, will soon be moving to a new location in South Bossier City. SteelFox Games, which is currently located in the Heart O’Bossier Center, is moving to the Plantation Plaza Shopping Center at 4100 Barksdale Boulevard in Bossier City (near Kroger and U-Haul). SteelFox Games is one of just a few hobby stores in the area. Both local residents and out of towners come to the brick and mortar store to spend hours competing in games such as Pokémon.

Pokémon is the highest-grossing entertainment franchise of all time. Having acquired a whopping $90 billion since its conception in 1995, it continues to grow in popularity and its demographic is constantly widening at an unprecedented rate.

Pokémon is an entity that has deeply affected society from a universal perspective — arguably for the better — connecting people of all ages from opposite ends of the world for over two decades. It is a game, a world, that is founded upon fun, discovery and exploration. Essentially, what it means to wonder, to imagine and to dream.

Another popular game that is played at SteelFox Games is Middle Earth. Of the many fictional worlds in gaming media, Tolkien’s Middle Earth is among the most popular games, alongside mega hits such as Star Wars and Marvel’s Cinematic Universe. Due to the immense success of both the books and Peter Jackson’s film adaptation of Middle Earth, The Lord of the Rings has also made the jump to the gaming world on more than one occasion.

The Lord of the Rings series is based in a fantasy world, so it makes sense to adapt it to gaming genres that fit the description. Action games like Middle Earth: Shadow of War and The Lord of the Rings: The Third Age are fan favorites.

SteelFox Games is expected to open at their new location on June 1, 2023.