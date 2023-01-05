South Bossier dance group sparkles during BPCC halftime show

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

South Bossier’s Dance Loud Academy Dancers brought smiles and sass for an unbelievable halftime show during the Bossier Parish Community College basketball game on November 30, 2022.

This past summer, dancers from Dance Loud Academy competed in the World Dance Alliance Championship.

On April 30, 2022, one of the competition dance groups at South Bossier’s Dance Loud Academy received their invitation-only “golden ticket” to perform and compete at the World Dance Alliance during the NEXSTAR National Talent Competition in Hot Springs, Arkansas. The World Dance Alliance Championship was held in New Jersey on July 26, 2022. Dance Loud Academy was represented by a group of 9 dancers at the championship competition, Also making the trip were the dancers’ mothers, the academy’s director and the director’s assistant.

The group flew to New York City, New York for an unforgettable experience. The girls performed the unforgettable “CrewElla” at the championship.

“I’m so proud of the girls and all of their hard work. This was a once in a lifetime experience. I’m so excited to be their coach which will allow me to continue to watch them grow as dancers in the years ahead. I look forward to our next journey together,” said Lacy Rance, Director of Dance Loud Academy.