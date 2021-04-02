SOUTH BOSSIER DRIVE-IN MOVIE THEATER ANNOUNCES APRIL MOVIES AND DATES

Bossier City, Louisiana – We are celebrating Louisiana by showing two of your favorite movies based in our home state at the South Bossier Drive-In Movie Theater! On Friday, April 23rd we bring you the modern day retelling of the classic fairytale story, The Princess and the Frog. The following night, Saturday, April 24th, see the close knit relationships between six ordinary Southern women living in a small town in Louisiana in Steel Magnolias. Showtime is at 7:00 p.m. nightly and gates open at 6:00 p.m. Ticketholders will receive one bag of popcorn upon entry.



The South Bossier Drive-In Movie Theater is located at the former Reeve’s Marine Center, 2000 Reeves Marine Drive, Bossier City, Louisiana 71112. (Next to the Brookshire’s Grocery Arena). Concessions and restrooms will be available on site. Tickets are $25.00 per vehicle for each movie and are on sale now at www.eventbrite.com.