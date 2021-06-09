SOUTH BOSSIER DRIVE-IN MOVIE THEATER ANNOUNCES JUNE MOVIES AND DATES

We are celebrating Father’s Day by presenting some of your favorite “Dad” movies at the South Bossier Drive-In Movie Theater! On Friday, June 18th, we take you on a journey to Sydney, Australia with Marlin, the clown fish, to rescue his son, Nemo, after being captured in the Great Barrier Reef in Finding Nemo. The following night, Saturday, June 19th, see the story of how a lazy law school grad learns responsibility after taking care of his best friend’s 5-year-old boy, in Big Daddy. Showtime is at 7:30 p.m. nightly and gates open at 6:30 p.m. Ticketholders will receive one bag of popcorn upon entry.



The South Bossier Drive-In Movie Theater is located at the former Reeve’s Marine Center, 2000 Reeves Marine Drive, Bossier City, Louisiana 71112. (Next to the Brookshire’s Grocery Arena). Concessions and restrooms will be available on site. Tickets are $25.00 per vehicle for each movie and are on sale now at www.eventbrite.com.