SOUTH BOSSIER DRIVE-IN MOVIE THEATER ANNOUNCES MAY MOVIES AND DATES

Batter up!! We are celebrating the love of the game by showing two of your favorite baseball movies at the South Bossier Drive-In Movie Theater! On Friday, May 14th, we take you back to the summer of 1962 when a new kid in town is taken under the wing of a young baseball prodigy and his rowdy team, resulting in many adventures fondly shown in The Sandlot. The following night, Saturday, May 15th, see the story of two sisters who join the first female professional baseball league and struggle to help it succeed amidst their own growing rivalry, in A League of Their Own. Showtime is at 7:30 p.m. nightly and gates open at 6:30 p.m. Ticketholders will receive one bag of popcorn upon entry.



The South Bossier Drive-In Movie Theater is located at the former Reeve’s Marine Center, 2000 Reeves Marine Drive, Bossier City, Louisiana 71112. (Next to the Brookshire’s Grocery Arena). Concessions and restrooms will be available on site. Tickets are $25.00 per vehicle for each movie and are on sale now at www.eventbrite.com.