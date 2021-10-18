SOUTH BOSSIER DRIVE-IN MOVIE THEATER ANNOUNCES OCTOBER MOVIES AND DATES

We are presenting some of your favorite spooky movies this month at the South Bossier Drive-In Movie Theater! On Friday, October 29th, we meet a friendly young ghost when an afterlife therapist and his daughter move into a crumbling mansion in order to rid the premises of wicked spirits in Casper. The following night, Saturday, October 30th, a curious youngster moves to Salem, where he struggles to fit in before awakening a trio of diabolical witches that were executed in the 17th century in Hocus Pocus. Showtime is at 8:00 p.m. nightly and gates open at 7:00 p.m. Ticketholders will receive one bag of popcorn upon entry.



The South Bossier Drive-In Movie Theater is located at the former Reeve’s Marine Center, 2000 Reeves Marine Drive, Bossier City, Louisiana 71112. (Next to the Brookshire’s Grocery Arena). Concessions and restrooms will be available on site. Tickets are $25.00 per vehicle for each movie and are on sale now at www.eventbrite.com.