South Bossier Drive-In Movies announces August shows

We are presenting some of your favorite movies this month at the South Bossier Drive-In Movie Theater! On Friday, August 20th, we take you on a journey with sixteen-year-old Sarah, who is given thirteen hours to solve a labyrinth and rescue her baby brother Toby, when her wish for him to be taken away will be granted by the Goblin King Jareth in Labyrinth. The following night, Saturday, August 21st, follow the adventures of high school and junior high students on the last day of school in May 1976 in Dazed and Confused. Showtime is at 8:00 p.m. nightly and gates open at 7:00 p.m. Ticketholders will receive one bag of popcorn upon entry.



The South Bossier Drive-In Movie Theater is located at the former Reeve’s Marine Center, 2000 Reeves Marine Drive, Bossier City, Louisiana 71112. (Next to the Brookshire’s Grocery Arena). Concessions and restrooms will be available on site. Tickets are $25.00 per vehicle for each movie and are on sale now at www.eventbrite.com.