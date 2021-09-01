South Bossier Drive in Movies return in September

We are presenting some of your favorite movies this month at the South Bossier Drive-In Movie Theater! On Friday, September 10th, we take you on an adventure with a group of young misfits to discover an ancient map and find a legendary pirate’s long-lost treasure in The Goonies. The following night, Saturday, September 11th, good girl Sandy Olsson and greaser Danny Zuko fell in love over the summer and when they unexpectedly discover they go to the same high school, they work on rekindling their romance in Grease. Showtime is at 8:00 p.m. nightly and gates open at 7:00 p.m. Ticketholders will receive one bag of popcorn upon entry.

The South Bossier Drive-In Movie Theater is located at the former Reeve’s Marine Center, 2000 Reeves Marine Drive, Bossier City, Louisiana 71112. (Next to the Brookshire’s Grocery Arena). Concessions and restrooms will be available on site. Tickets are $25.00 per vehicle for each movie and are on sale now at www.eventbrite.com.