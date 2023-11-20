South Bossier enjoys a taste of Fall

Stacey Tinsley/Press-Tribune

Hundreds of local residents enjoyed a full day of shopping and fun during the annual South Bossier Fall Market at Elm Grove Middle School on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Attendees enjoyed local artisans, makers, artists, and vendors from Shreveport-Bossier and the surrounding area. Three of the vendors that were on hand for the Fall Market event were Shuckin Adorable, EC Designs and That Druzy Gal.

Those in attendance also had the opportunity to learn about one of the fastest-growing sports in North America, Lacrosse.

“Lacrosse is one of the fastest growing sports. It’s growing so fast that it’s about to be in the Olympics in 2028. Players who play the sport learn communication skills, life skills, and good hand and eye coordination. It also helps them get into college,” said Jamie Hewett, Assistant coach for the Renegades, a high school Lacrosse club.

The South Bossier Fall Market event also offered a sign-up opportunity for those interested in becoming involved in the Red River Lacrosse Club.

For more information about the Red River Lacrosse Club, please visit https://www.redriverlax.org/