South Bossier Fire District #2 Millage Vote

Voters in South Bossier Fire District #2 will be asked to go to the polls Tuesday,
Nov. 8 to approve a 3.5-mill tax increase to update their department’s aging
equipment, and continue to provide essential emergency services for roughly 7,000
residents.
District #2 encompasses approximately 155 square miles from Sligo Rd. south to
the Bossier Parish-Red River Parish line.
Fire Chief Ryan Foster said he hopes voters in the district will understand the
needs his department is facing in times when his budget has not increased to meet
the rising costs of updated equipment.
“We have some of our front-line equipment that’s almost 30 years old, and we’ve
watched prices for pumpers and commercial tankers go up while our income hasn’t
increased,” Foster said. “In fact, we’ve seen about a 20 percent budget reduction
over the last few years, and that leaves very little to save for future expenditures.
The budget reduction has caused us to reduce staffing levels through attrition in
order to support increased cost of daily operations.”
Increased prices for new equipment isn’t the only problem Foster and his
department is facing. Keeping older equipment operational for emergency calls is
often difficult.
“With our current aging fleet, it’s becoming harder to maintain and keep apparatus
in service,” he said. “It’s becoming more and more difficult to find parts for
equipment nearing 30 years of service. Last year we waited six months for engine
parts on one truck and three months for pump parts on another.”
For the past 15 years, South Bossier Fire District #2 has operated off one millage
(14.59 mills) when a bonded indebtedness was retired early. In 2007, Foster said
the district did not ask voters to renew the department’s second millage, a 2.5 mill
revenue stream that was approved in 1990. This 2.5 mill bond was initially used to
purchase fire apparatus and build fire stations.
“We were able, at that time, to operate under the one millage and to maintain a
balanced budget,” he said. “We are proud to have been able to do that. We added
personnel, rebuilt an existing fire station to house a staffed crew, while being able
to maintain and replace our equipment. Even now we live within our means, but
we have needs that we must meet.”
Foster predicts the proposed 3.5 mills will raise a little over $375,000 annually.
With that additional income, he will implement a plan to purchase needed
equipment over a number of years.
“The district will be able to begin saving yearly at a rate to pursue capital
purchases needed to maintain current levels of operations,” he said. “By saving and
spreading our purchases out over years, we will be able to continually rotate newer
apparatus into our busier stations.”
With the additional funds generated by the 3.5 mills, Foster said his equipment list
includes two engines, two pumper tankers, one heavy rescue unit, four all purpose
vehicles and an assortment of station upgrades and firefighter/EMS equipment.
“Since 2007 we have been debt free and proud of it. We were able to let our second
tax go back to the voters. However, to maintain the level of service our residents
should expect to receive, we have to meet their needs with modern equipment,” he
said. “This is a great area of the parish we protect, and I believe the people will
understand why we’re asking for their help.”