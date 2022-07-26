South Bossier Fire District #2 Millage Vote

Voters in South Bossier Fire District #2 will be asked to go to the polls Tuesday,

Nov. 8 to approve a 3.5-mill tax increase to update their department’s aging

equipment, and continue to provide essential emergency services for roughly 7,000

residents.

District #2 encompasses approximately 155 square miles from Sligo Rd. south to

the Bossier Parish-Red River Parish line.



Fire Chief Ryan Foster said he hopes voters in the district will understand the

needs his department is facing in times when his budget has not increased to meet

the rising costs of updated equipment.



“We have some of our front-line equipment that’s almost 30 years old, and we’ve

watched prices for pumpers and commercial tankers go up while our income hasn’t

increased,” Foster said. “In fact, we’ve seen about a 20 percent budget reduction

over the last few years, and that leaves very little to save for future expenditures.

The budget reduction has caused us to reduce staffing levels through attrition in

order to support increased cost of daily operations.”

Increased prices for new equipment isn’t the only problem Foster and his

department is facing. Keeping older equipment operational for emergency calls is

often difficult.



“With our current aging fleet, it’s becoming harder to maintain and keep apparatus

in service,” he said. “It’s becoming more and more difficult to find parts for

equipment nearing 30 years of service. Last year we waited six months for engine

parts on one truck and three months for pump parts on another.”



For the past 15 years, South Bossier Fire District #2 has operated off one millage

(14.59 mills) when a bonded indebtedness was retired early. In 2007, Foster said

the district did not ask voters to renew the department’s second millage, a 2.5 mill

revenue stream that was approved in 1990. This 2.5 mill bond was initially used to

purchase fire apparatus and build fire stations.



“We were able, at that time, to operate under the one millage and to maintain a

balanced budget,” he said. “We are proud to have been able to do that. We added

personnel, rebuilt an existing fire station to house a staffed crew, while being able

to maintain and replace our equipment. Even now we live within our means, but

we have needs that we must meet.”

Foster predicts the proposed 3.5 mills will raise a little over $375,000 annually.



With that additional income, he will implement a plan to purchase needed

equipment over a number of years.



“The district will be able to begin saving yearly at a rate to pursue capital

purchases needed to maintain current levels of operations,” he said. “By saving and

spreading our purchases out over years, we will be able to continually rotate newer

apparatus into our busier stations.”



With the additional funds generated by the 3.5 mills, Foster said his equipment list

includes two engines, two pumper tankers, one heavy rescue unit, four all purpose

vehicles and an assortment of station upgrades and firefighter/EMS equipment.



“Since 2007 we have been debt free and proud of it. We were able to let our second

tax go back to the voters. However, to maintain the level of service our residents

should expect to receive, we have to meet their needs with modern equipment,” he

said. “This is a great area of the parish we protect, and I believe the people will

understand why we’re asking for their help.”