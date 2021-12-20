South Bossier Fire District #2 morns the loss of Jessie Henry

ELM GROVE, LA (Dec. 20, 2021)- South Bossier Fire District #2 and local fire departments are mourning the loss of fire fighter Jessie Henry. Henry passed away on duty Saturday, December 18, 2021, from a tragic accident while performing apparatus maintenance. He was 28 years old.



Henry was a firefighter at Mansfield La. Fire before joining South Bossier Fire three years ago and member of the U.S. Army. He was active in the Louisiana Army National Guard and a MMA fighter. Henry was the founder of The Four Quarters Club, which aided underprivileged children by providing school supplies.



Jessie was a brilliant firefighter and recently started his dream of becoming a Paramedic and was studying to continue his certifications for fire.



Jessie is survived by his daughter Karmen, his brothers and parents.



Please join us in holding Jessie and his loved ones in your thoughts and prayers.