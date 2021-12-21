South Bossier has a new City Council representative

At Tuesday’s Bossier City Council regular session meeting, Republican Brian Hammons was sworn in as the new Bossier City Council District 1 representative by Judge Mike Craig.

Previously reported by the Bossier Press-Tribune, in the Saturday November 13 primary (special) election for the District 1 city council seat, Hammons garnered 48% of the vote compared to Lombardino’s 36% (Democrat Darren Ashley finished third with 16% of the vote). The results from the November special election forced the December 11 runoff between Hammons and Lombardino.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the city council approved:

Adoption of an ordinance establishing a four way stop at the intersection of Montgomery Street and East Third Street.

Adoption of a resolution authorizing the hiring of a Risk Management Specialist due to resignation in the Bossier City Legal Department.