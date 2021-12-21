South Bossier has a new City Council representative

At Tuesday’s Bossier City Council regular session meeting, Republican Brian Hammons was sworn in as the new Bossier City Council District 1 representative by Judge Mike Craig.
Previously reported by the Bossier Press-Tribune, in the Saturday November 13 primary (special) election for the District 1 city council seat, Hammons garnered 48% of the vote compared to Lombardino’s 36% (Democrat Darren Ashley finished third with 16% of the vote). The results from the November special election forced the December 11 runoff between Hammons and Lombardino.
During Tuesday’s meeting, the city council approved:
- Adoption of an ordinance establishing a four way stop at the intersection of Montgomery Street and East Third Street.
- Adoption of a resolution authorizing the hiring of a Risk Management Specialist due to resignation in the Bossier City Legal Department.
- Adoption of an ordinance to declare that an emergency did exist in the City of Bossier City which affected, property, public health and safety due to the requirement to repair critical pumping facilities at the North River Raw Water Pumping Station.