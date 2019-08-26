South Bossier neighborhood seeks help from parish engineer with problems

A South Bossier neighborhood’s meeting with the Bossier Parish engineer late last week resulted in a potential levee being built along the east side of Red Chute Bayou.

The Mayflower Community Network met Friday, Aug. 23 at Mayflower Baptist Church to discuss their issues with Bossier Parish Engineer Butch Ford.

Tommy Smith, Mayflower Road resident, contacted Ford and asked if he would answer concerns that spanned from speeding, abandoned homes in the Cane Bend subdivision, flooding, a caved culvert on Mayflower Road, and road conditions.

Ford advised the community members in attendance that he would petition the Bossier Parish Police Jury for a study to build a levee along the east side of Red Chute Bayou.

Ford also stated that he would speak with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office about reconsidering the speed limit and appropriate signage in the area.

“I will speak with the Police Jury and see if we can have a study done to build a levee east of Red Chute,” said Ford. “I will also speak with the Sheriff’s Department about reconsidering the speed limit.”

Ford also addressed a big concern regarding the caved culvert at the bottom of a steep hill on Mayflower Road, which is roughly 250 yards from Welch Drive.

“I’m going to look into putting a railroad tank car right there,” said Ford. “I’m hoping I can have it installed this fall.”

Smith was thankful for Ford and said that everyone who attended the meeting left feeling good about the discussion.

“Butch Ford was very gracious to take his personal time and come talk with the Mayflower Community Network. Butch patiently answered all our questions and then showed he truly cares about the residents of Bossier Parish,” said Smith. “Everyone left the meeting feeling good about Butch Ford and our parish government.”

Mayflower Road and its adjoining streets features approximately 75 homes.