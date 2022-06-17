South Bossier Parish residents will have the opportunity to choose between two Fourth of July fireworks displays

South Bossier Parish residents will have the opportunity to choose between two...

Staff Report



Residents of south Bossier Parish will have the opportunity to choose between two Fourth of July fireworks displays, according to information given the parish police jury Wednesday by Parish Administrator Butch Ford.



Ford said in addition to the KTBS fireworks show on the Red River near the Boardwalk, a second display will be presented near the gazebo across the Arthur Ray Teague Parkway from the Brookshires Grocery arena.



“We’ll be participating (as a sponsor) in the freedom festivities with KTBS, but this time there will be two locations. For the first time, citizens in south Bossier will be able to choose either location to see the fireworks and it will be great,” Ford said. “And this will be televised live by KTBS.”



One advantage for south Bossier residents will be the convenience of parking, Ford said, telling police jury members that traffic at the Boardwalk is “unbelievable” during the fireworks.



“We’ll close the Arthur Ray Teague from 9 p.m. until 10 p.m. and the fireworks will start at 9:30,” he said. “In past we talked with KTBS about doing both locations. This is going to be much larger than we had envisioned. It’s great news.”



During Wednesday’s meeting, police jury members also:



• Adopted property tax millage rates for 2022 including General Alimony Tax, Highway Tax, Library Tax, Health Unit Tax and Corrections Facilities Tax.

• Adopted EMS User Fee for the year 2022.

• Adopted Acreage Tax for the year 2022.