South Bossier Park closed

Fields at South Bossier Park, a.k.a., William A. Lucky III Field of Dreams, will be

closed for three weeks beginning Wednesday, Oct. 26, according to Warren

Saucier, parish Director of Parks and Recreation.



Saucier said the three-week period will be used to rehabilitate and perform routine

maintenance on the park’s playing fields.



“We’re getting so much activity and so many events at the park we need to be sure

everything is in great shape,” he said. “We’re making sure the park will be ready

for the events that will be coming.”