South Bossier Public Transit Begins Monday, June 13

Following unanimous approval by the Bossier City Council during their May 17
Council meeting, SporTran fixed-route bus service to South Bossier City begins
Monday, June 13, 2022.
The South Bossier service will run Monday through Friday each week during the
initial 6-month trial period. SporTran worked closely with the Bossier City Council
over several months as the Council developed the trial route, which will include
stops at Brookshires Grocery Arena, Ellis Pottery, the Plantation Plaza/Kroger
shopping center, Parkway High School, and more.
Travel on all SporTran vehicles inside the Shreveport-Bossier City limits is free to
the public for 2022 and 2023. The move to “Zero Fare” ridership was made
possible by a federal grant, which covers the cost of bus and OnDemand fare in the
SporTran service area.
For a complete map of South Bossier Route #29, visit www.sportranbus.com/map.