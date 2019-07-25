South Bossier school sees new classroom space addition

By Stacey Tinsley, stinsley@bossierpress.com

Teachers have been working hard to put the finishing touches on their classrooms in the brand new third grade wing at Sun City Elementary.

The addition will be ready for students on Aug. 7, the first day of the school year.

This new wing, which started construction in June 2018, will replace the more than 30-year-old temporary T-buildings with a new 12-classroom wing. There will be eight standard classrooms, two special education classrooms, an APE classroom, a music classroom, and restrooms.

The new 11,959 square foot wing will house roughly 600 students.

Principal Kim Tuminello said teachers are very excited to show their students and parents the new third grade wing.

A classroom is being moved into in the new wing at Sun City Elementary. (Stacey Tinsley/Press-Tribune)

“We think we have moved up in the world,” Tuminello said. “Going from rooms like what we had in the T-buildings to something like this is unbelievable.”

She added that now teachers can teach to their full capability and not feel restricted by an antiquated space.

“We want to thank the tax payers for this because if they did not vote for the 2012 bond issue, there is no telling how much longer we would have been in those old T-buildings. They gave us something that the kids are going to all benefit from,” Tuminello said.

Upon completion of the new wing for the 2019-20 school year, the old T-buildings will be removed at a later time.

Serving Sun City Elementary for 18 years, nine of those years teaching music, Sun City music teacher Rachel Garlington is overjoyed with gratitude to the community and the school board for making this new wing possible for her, fellow teachers, and all of the students that attend Sun City Elementary.

The old T-buildings that served as classrooms at Sun City Elementary. (Stacey Tinsley/Press-Tribune)

“This new wing is beyond exciting. I have been in a trailer teaching music for the last nine years and this is more than I could have ever imagined. I was in tears the first time I came through here. I am just so thrilled for what it is going to do for our kids,” Garlington said. “Thank you, thank you, thank you to the tax payers and the school board. This is going to make such a huge difference for us. Not just my classroom but all of them.”

Money for the new building was generated from the 2012 bond construction program. Costing $1,938,800.00.

A special ribbon cutting event for the new third grade wing at Sun City Elementary School will be held Aug. 6 at 1 p.m.