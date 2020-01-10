South Bossier’s Bamburg named new School Board President

Dennis Bamburg has been named the new Bossier Parish Schools Board President.

Thursday evening, Bossier Parish School Board District 11 Representative Shane Cheatham passed the gavel to District 12 ’s Bamburg as a ceremonial gesture at the first 2020 school board meeting of the year.

“It has been an honor to serve this past year as president of the Bossier Parish School Board. Let me begin by saying thank you to my fellow board members for electing me and allowing me to serve in 2019. It was a very eventful year in Bossier Parish and one that I won’t soon forget,” Cheatham said.

He added, “Let me clearly give credit where credit is due with the success of our school system. Thanks to our phenomenal group of administrators, teachers, employees and students. We have many things to be proud of in Bossier Parish. And, I know the employees and students of Bossier Parish will continue to excel in the years ahead.”

Concluding his speech, Cheatham was presented with a special plaque from Bossier Schools Superintendent Mitch Downey.

“Mr. Cheatham is known for his courage, his honesty, his sincerity and his passion,” Downey said. “I appreciate what he has done for the school system and for what he will continue to do.”

Bamburg thanked God and the people of south Bossier for allowing him to represent them on the school board.

“It’s truly an honor,” Bamburg said. “I would also like to thank my fellow board members for their confidence in me to serve as president for 2020.”

He then congratulated District 3 Bossier Parish School Board Representative Tammy Smith, who will serve as vice president for the board in 2020.

“And, congratulations to Tammy Smith on serving as vice president. I look forward to working with you and our board this year.”

After the conclusion of the passing of the gavel, the school board held its regular meeting.

On the agenda was the announcement of two newly appointed administrators by Superintendent Downey.

Seth Stowell was named the new assistant principal at Airline High School and Jennifer Burris was appointed Principal at Benton Intermediate School.