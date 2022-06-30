Southern Trace Golf Course Returns to Excellence

Southern Trace Country Club members will get the first chance to tee-off at

its newly renovated golf course on July 2, 2022. The golf course has been closed for the last

seven months, so it could undergo a $4.2 million renovation project. This was the golf course’s

first renovation in its 34-year history. It is part of a long-term plan by members who purchased

the country club in 2020.



The renovations included new golf course greens and the redesign of the entire 18-hole course,

with new drainage for keeping water away from the course so that members can enjoy it

throughout the year. The project also included the complete renovation of the club’s practice

facility. Improvements at the practice facility include a larger teeing area at the driving range

and larger practice putting greens. The renovation project was handled under the direction of

Southern Trace member and noted design architect Jim Lipe who worked with the Jack Nicklaus

organization.



“Our investment in golf course refinements and technology will ensure the highest level of

playability for our membership for decades to come,” said Alexander Mijalis, Southern Trace

Country Club Vice President and chairman of the club’s greens committee. “We are excited to

see Southern Trace return to the premier status it once enjoyed.”



The renovated golf course is just the first part of a long-range plan to update the Southern Trace

clubhouse. Those renovations will include updating the club’s tennis courts, dining area, pro

shop, locker rooms, gym and event space.