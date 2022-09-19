SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY AT SHEVEPORT AN GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY TO IMPLEMENT A 100% ONLINE RN-BSN OR RE-MSN BRIDGE PROGRAM

On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 12:00 pm officials from Grand Canyon University (GCU) and Southern

University at Shreveport (SUSLA) will sign a concurrent enrollment pathway agreement between the respective

nursing programs of both institutions. The agreement will allow students currently enrolled in SUSLA’s

Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) program to begin taking core courses online towards the Bachelor of

Science in Nursing (BSN) at GCU, and then towards the Master of Science in Nursing (MSN).



This RN to BSN and RN to MSN Bridge offers the option to seamlessly transfer credits from SUSLA to the

program at GCU for the completion of the degree. The program is designed for current students to get a step

ahead in their goal to further their nursing education.



“The new RN to BSN agreement will open the doors of opportunity for SUSLA’s minority student

population.” Said Dr. Lonnie McCray, Interim Vice-Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Workforce

Development, “Minority students account for 34% of individuals completing a BSN program, with only 11% of that total being

African American. This program can and will help alleviate this achievement gap.”



SUSLA Interim Chancellor, Dr. Vladimir A. Appeaning had this insight…” The signing of this innovative

Concurrent Enrollment Pathway between Southern University at Shreveport and Grand Canyon University will

provide a pathway for our nursing students to begin working on an advanced degree while earning their initial

nursing degree. Everything can be completed online in approximately one year after graduation from SUSLA,

and without having to leave their homes and jobs right here in Shreveport. He continued…” This program will

help to alleviate the current shortage of registered nurses in the workforce and eventually educators in the

nursing education field.”

The program is scheduled to be launched Spring 2022.